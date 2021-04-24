Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,821 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.3% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,278,094.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,458 shares of company stock worth $56,101,624. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $8.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $515.84. 2,257,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726,034. The stock has a market cap of $246.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.57 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $478.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

