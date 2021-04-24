Advance Auto Parts, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.16 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

NYSE AAP opened at $199.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.86 and a 200-day moving average of $163.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $202.54.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.