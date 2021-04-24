Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $179.30.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

NYSE AAP opened at $199.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $202.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.83.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 110.2% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 84,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 44,295 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 127.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at $213,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.