Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $128.00 to $135.00. The stock had previously closed at $107.25, but opened at $114.36. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Advanced Energy Industries shares last traded at $112.91, with a volume of 176 shares.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 236.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 42,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 23,337 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 19,487 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $3,258,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.04 and its 200-day moving average is $99.70.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $370.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

