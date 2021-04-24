Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NASDAQ:AIH)

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:AIH opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $148.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of -0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

