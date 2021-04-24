Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Afterpay in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:AFTPF opened at $95.26 on Wednesday. Afterpay has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $124.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.32.

Afterpay Limited provides payments solutions for customers, merchants, and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Afterpay ANZ, Afterpay US, Clearpay, and Pay Now segments. The company offers Afterpay and Clearpay services; and Pay Now services comprising mobility, health, and e-services.

