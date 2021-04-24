AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Announces $4.00 None Dividend

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) announced a None dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 4.00 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

AGCO has raised its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

AGCO opened at $153.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO has a 12 month low of $42.84 and a 12 month high of $155.95.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total value of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

