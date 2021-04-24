AIB Group’s (AIBRF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of AIB Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AIB Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

AIB Group stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93. AIB Group has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.80.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

