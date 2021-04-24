Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,415,809,000 after purchasing an additional 686,175 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,232,171,000 after purchasing an additional 220,007 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,850,000 after buying an additional 34,365 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,618,000 after buying an additional 158,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,646,000 after buying an additional 283,110 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $290.30 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.23 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.18.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.60%.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

