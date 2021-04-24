Airbloc (ABL) Market Cap Achieves $11.65 Million

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Airbloc has a market cap of $11.65 million and $25,438.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Airbloc coin can currently be purchased for $0.0462 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Airbloc has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Airbloc alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00063794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00017533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00055182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00091300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $327.01 or 0.00644405 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,908.96 or 0.07703065 BTC.

Airbloc Profile

ABL is a coin. It was first traded on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Airbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Airbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.