Aitra 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $76,627.00 (AITRA)

Aitra (CURRENCY:AITRA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Aitra has a total market capitalization of $8.41 million and approximately $76,627.00 worth of Aitra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aitra has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. One Aitra coin can now be purchased for about $5.61 or 0.00011247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00062560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.52 or 0.00271935 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004121 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00025002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,972.92 or 1.00273039 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $319.81 or 0.00641707 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.06 or 0.01029484 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Aitra Profile

Aitra’s total supply is 3,678,940 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,035 coins. Aitra’s official website is aitra.io . Aitra’s official Twitter account is @AitraOfficial

Aitra Coin Trading

