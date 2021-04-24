Akash Network (AKT) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.47 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $278.53 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.88 or 0.00011674 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00059030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.92 or 0.00269885 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $511.43 or 0.01015538 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,347.29 or 0.99973746 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00022837 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $306.93 or 0.00609475 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 132,762,063 coins and its circulating supply is 47,377,930 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

