Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DNB Markets downgraded Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of DETNF stock opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.99. Aker BP ASA has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $30.40.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

