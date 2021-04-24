Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DNB Markets downgraded Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of DETNF stock opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.99. Aker BP ASA has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $30.40.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

