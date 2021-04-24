Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $20.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 144,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 219.7% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 22,174 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,158,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

