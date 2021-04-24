Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALXN traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.92. 1,597,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672,755. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.92. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.82 and a 52-week high of $168.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALXN. Piper Sandler lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $156.00 price target (down from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.