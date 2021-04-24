Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALIM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Alimera Sciences stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $61.56 million, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.73.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $13.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,603 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.22% of Alimera Sciences worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

