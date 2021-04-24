Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives $231.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $231.40.

Several research firms recently commented on ALGT. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th.

In related news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $3,166,388.48. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total transaction of $706,679.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,647 shares of company stock worth $4,045,560 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT traded up $8.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $240.81. The stock had a trading volume of 97,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,530. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $271.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.89 and its 200 day moving average is $194.79.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

