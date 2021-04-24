Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €245.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €219.00 ($257.65).

Shares of ALV stock opened at €216.40 ($254.59) on Tuesday. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($243.29). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €215.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €195.82.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

