Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 9,242 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,132% compared to the typical daily volume of 414 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.47, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $17.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.92 million. Analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth about $12,605,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $30,580,000.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

