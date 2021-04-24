Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Insider Akshay Vaishnaw Sells 3,706 Shares

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $510,205.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,744.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Akshay Vaishnaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $374,147.40.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $136.72 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $178.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.86. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The firm had revenue of $163.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.47) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 108,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,274,000 after purchasing an additional 22,386 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $203,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $226,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

