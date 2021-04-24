Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 100.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 46.2% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock traded up $47.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,315.30. 1,435,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,644. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,232.20 and a twelve month high of $2,325.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,143.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,886.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,342.42.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.