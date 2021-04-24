Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 4.2% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $168,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 7.5% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,352,000. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,207.81.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,299.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,230.38 and a twelve month high of $2,306.12. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,131.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1,877.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

