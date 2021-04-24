Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,299.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,131.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,877.88. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,230.38 and a 12 month high of $2,306.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,353.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,953.00 price objective (up from $2,470.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,207.81.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

