Alphacat (ACAT) Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Alphacat coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Alphacat has traded 28% lower against the US dollar. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $246,869.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alphacat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00059157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.71 or 0.00269722 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $511.52 or 0.01016652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,355.29 or 1.00080975 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00022843 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $306.47 or 0.00609106 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Alphacat

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alphacat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphacat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.