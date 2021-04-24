Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.85 Per Share

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) – US Capital Advisors increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Altus Midstream in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will earn $3.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.78. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Altus Midstream’s FY2023 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of ALTM stock opened at $57.14 on Thursday. Altus Midstream has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $59.73. The company has a market capitalization of $928.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average is $49.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $797,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,424,000. 12.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

