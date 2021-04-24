Altus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.3% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 8.2% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $9.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $729.40. The stock had a trading volume of 28,413,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,037,508. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $672.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $645.46. The company has a market capitalization of $700.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,464.66, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.61 and a 1-year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,536,274 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.74.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

