Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Stock Position Lifted by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,689 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ambev by 331.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ambev by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,371,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,922,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 170,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Ambev by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 5,809,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,778,000 after buying an additional 234,006 shares in the last quarter. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ABEV stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.92. 17,247,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,740,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Research analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

