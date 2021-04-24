American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.30) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.65) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.22. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $26.09.

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

