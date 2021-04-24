American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for American Campus Communities in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ACC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $45.72 on Friday. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 89.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,233,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 153,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 17,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

