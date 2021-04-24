American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) EVP Michael R. Rempell Sells 12,417 Shares

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $447,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE AEO traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.87. 3,632,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,794,667. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.50.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 37.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.35.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

