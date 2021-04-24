Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to post earnings of $4.73 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $249.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.27 and a 200-day moving average of $203.06. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $103.74 and a 12 month high of $250.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total transaction of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $2,044,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMP. Barclays upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.09.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

