Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Holdings Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,255 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $9,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $262,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

ABCB stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.40. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.46. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $57.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.79%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

