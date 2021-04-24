Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.40.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $262,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.