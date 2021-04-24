Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.87.

AMRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen upgraded Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Get Amyris alerts:

Shares of AMRS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.19. 2,250,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,202,714. Amyris has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $79.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amyris will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $69,988,310.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 1,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in shares of Amyris by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 280.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Amyris in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Amyris during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.