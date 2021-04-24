Analysts Anticipate Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $80,000.00

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) to announce $80,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $50,000.00. Cardiff Oncology reported sales of $70,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year sales of $300,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $200,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRDF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

In other news, Director Rodney S. Markin purchased 2,900 shares of Cardiff Oncology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,928.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,107.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Brancaccio purchased 3,000 shares of Cardiff Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $32,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,247. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,325 shares of company stock worth $128,209. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRDF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.69. 746,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,584. Cardiff Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $326.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

