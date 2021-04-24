Analysts Anticipate Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to Post $0.22 EPS

Equities analysts expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to report $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.21. Grocery Outlet posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

In related news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $1,438,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $2,132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,499 shares of company stock valued at $14,442,912 in the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GO. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.23. The stock had a trading volume of 859,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,083. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.72. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

