Analysts Anticipate Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Höegh LNG Partners.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 43.54%. The company had revenue of $36.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.22 million.

HMLP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Danske upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMLP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 97,781 shares in the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMLP stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $532.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Höegh LNG Partners (HMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.