Analysts Anticipate Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.44. Investar posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Investar had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 5.51%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 393.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

ISTR stock opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Investar has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.47%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

