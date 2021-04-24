Analysts Anticipate Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.44. Investar posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Investar.
Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Investar had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 5.51%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 393.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.
ISTR stock opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Investar has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.54.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.47%.
Investar Company Profile
Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.
