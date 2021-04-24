Analysts Anticipate iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.19). iQIYI posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow iQIYI.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($1.72). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%.

IQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.70 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HSBC lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised iQIYI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

Shares of IQ opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.06. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $28.97.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter worth $76,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iQIYI (IQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.