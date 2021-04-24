Analysts Anticipate NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.47). NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.35). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($1.83). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NGM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “top pick” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.11.

NGM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,527. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.97.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $616,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 945,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,294,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

