Analysts Anticipate OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.04. OPKO Health posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 155.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OPKO Health.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.13 million.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $1,173,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,999,598.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 10,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 28.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPK stock opened at $4.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OPKO Health (OPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.