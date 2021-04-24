Analysts Anticipate PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $418.46 Million

Equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will announce $418.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PTC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $395.00 million and the highest is $433.00 million. PTC reported sales of $359.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTC. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $2,054,400.00. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $275,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,894.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,641,065 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTC opened at $147.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PTC has a 1-year low of $60.98 and a 1-year high of $149.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.22.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

