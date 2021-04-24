Analysts Anticipate Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to Post $0.67 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Southside Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,058. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average of $32.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.18%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $156,977.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,552.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $409,585.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,911.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,585 shares of company stock valued at $929,018. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

