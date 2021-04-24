Analysts Anticipate Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.04. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $77.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.80 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRHC. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

In other news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,646 shares in the company, valued at $9,398,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $1,163,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 865,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,954,826.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,097 shares of company stock worth $3,959,466 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $43.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.89. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.05.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.