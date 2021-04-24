Analysts Expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. Bruker reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bruker.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $627.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.80 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRKR shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Bruker by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,971,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,353 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,491,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Bruker by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,450,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,377,616,000 after purchasing an additional 481,947 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Bruker by 2,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 411,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 393,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Bruker by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 780,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,247,000 after purchasing an additional 176,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKR traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,739. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Bruker has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $70.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Read More: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bruker (BRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.