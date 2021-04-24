Analysts Expect Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.04). Cantaloupe reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cantaloupe.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $11.04 on Friday.

Cantaloupe Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

