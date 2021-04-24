Analysts Expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $249.80 Million

Analysts expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) to post sales of $249.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $248.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $250.90 million. Duke Realty reported sales of $218.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Duke Realty.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DRE shares. Raymond James started coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.55.

NYSE DRE opened at $45.37 on Friday. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.83%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,687. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 47,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duke Realty (DRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.