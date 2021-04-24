Analysts Expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.18. Lexington Realty Trust also reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

LXP stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,307,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 291,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

