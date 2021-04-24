Analysts Expect RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) to Post $0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RADA Electronic Industries’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover RADA Electronic Industries.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $23.28 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on RADA. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

RADA opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $603.13 million, a PE ratio of 205.00 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,423,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after buying an additional 15,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after buying an additional 358,980 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after buying an additional 30,369 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 234,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 43,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,118,000. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

