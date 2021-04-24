Analysts Expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.38. The RMR Group reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $156.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.20 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 4.88%.

A number of research firms have commented on RMR. BTIG Research began coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded The RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMR. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. PhiloSmith Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 92,400.0% during the 1st quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group stock opened at $39.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.83. The RMR Group has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $44.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 85.88%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

